Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ashland by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ashland by 21.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Ashland Trading Down 0.9 %

ASH stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.36. 167,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.74. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

