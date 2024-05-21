Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 602,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,846,000 after purchasing an additional 72,325 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in General Electric by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 260,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 210,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 229,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.50. 3,363,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.57. The company has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

