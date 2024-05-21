CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 416.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after buying an additional 2,119,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after buying an additional 1,609,942 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962,203. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

