Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Insulet by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after buying an additional 268,553 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Insulet by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 689.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.64. 385,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $309.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.18.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

