Keystone Financial Group Sells 410 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $140,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.02. 3,013,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,742. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.36 and its 200-day moving average is $196.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

