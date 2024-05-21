Keystone Financial Group Decreases Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,790,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186,242. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

