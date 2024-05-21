Keystone Financial Group Has $298,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,493,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,613,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,123,000 after acquiring an additional 273,920 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,688,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,264,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,989 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

