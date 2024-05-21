VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Stake Cut by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group cut its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,974 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.08% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. 73,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

