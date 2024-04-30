LGL Partners LLC Raises Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $63,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,538 shares of company stock worth $642,099 in the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. 585,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

