LGL Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XBI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. 5,200,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,624,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.