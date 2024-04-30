LGL Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,410,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,153,000 after buying an additional 282,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,411,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,725,000 after buying an additional 350,440 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $251.54. The stock had a trading volume of 187,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.