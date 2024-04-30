Avory & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 46,196 BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust accounts for 0.3% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 125.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $125,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOE stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 105,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,698. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

