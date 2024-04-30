Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 30th (ABF, ACCD, ACGL, ACR, AEM, AFN, AMKR, AMPX, ANVS, APEI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 30th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($25.12) to GBX 2,250 ($28.26). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $109.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $110.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $100.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price raised by CIBC from $80.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $74.00 to $78.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $80.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $36.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$5.75 to C$5.50. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Argus from $188.00 to $212.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) was given a C$8.95 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $29.00 to $25.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$37.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 975 ($12.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.56). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.67) to GBX 870 ($10.93). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$42.00. Desjardins currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $15.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $19.00 to $16.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $87.00 to $86.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $468.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $117.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $330.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$157.00 to C$162.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$129.00 to C$132.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$182.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $25.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $59.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $280.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $206.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $175.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $515.00 to $580.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $507.00 to $583.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $530.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $555.00 to $580.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by Stephens from $479.00 to $513.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by Argus from $580.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $535.00 to $575.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $405.00 to $470.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $510.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $505.00 to $530.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $530.00 to $580.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $119.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $198.00 to $178.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.25 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $104.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $144.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $189.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $75.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$25.00.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$9.50. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Argus from $170.00 to $200.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $479.00 to $517.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $72.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$183.00 to C$190.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$195.00 to C$210.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $371.00 to $360.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $51.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$245.00 to C$247.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 275 ($3.45) to GBX 325 ($4.08). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$91.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $54.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $544.00 to $453.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $238.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $78.00 to $85.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $83.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $6.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $575.00 to $620.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $453.00 to $412.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.04) to GBX 710 ($8.92). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $29.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $518.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$27.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $85.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $92.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $88.00 to $80.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $89.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $4.50 to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$109.00 to C$110.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $147.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $170.00 to $190.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $123.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $276.00 to $227.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $266.00 to $253.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 380 ($4.77) to GBX 375 ($4.71). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$80.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $46.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $47.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $9.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $660.00 to $670.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $107.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $181.00 to $183.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $93.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $14.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $214.00 to $222.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from C$74.00 to C$82.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $143.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $172.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $57.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $128.00 to $135.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $111.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

