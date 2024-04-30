Norden Group LLC Reduces Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 248,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,199. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

