Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GDO opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

