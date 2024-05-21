NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -811.19 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,177,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 177,837 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,127,000 after buying an additional 1,423,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9,888.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 829,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 820,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

