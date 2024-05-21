Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

