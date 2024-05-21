Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 18,360 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Celsius by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

