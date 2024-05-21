The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (SAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAINGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SAIN opened at GBX 522.35 ($6.64) on Tuesday. Scottish American Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 448.50 ($5.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 543 ($6.90). The company has a market capitalization of £931.45 million, a PE ratio of 882.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 503.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.20.

In other news, insider Padmesh Shukla purchased 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 401 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £1,608.01 ($2,043.73). 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

