NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Upgraded by Haywood Securities to “Strong-Buy”

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.28.

Shares of NXE opened at C$10.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.91. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

