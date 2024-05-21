B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 50.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

