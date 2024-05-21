The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04 on June 4th

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

The European Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EEA opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

