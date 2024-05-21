Lords Group Trading plc (LORD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.33 on June 28th

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lords Group Trading Trading Down 0.3 %

LORD opened at GBX 47.88 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.28 million, a P/E ratio of 960.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.01. Lords Group Trading has a 12 month low of GBX 39.60 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.85.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Lords Group Trading

(Get Free Report)

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.