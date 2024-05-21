Blankinship & Foster LLC Invests $208,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 210,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,417,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

