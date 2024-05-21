Nexus Infrastructure plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NEXS)

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Nexus Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of LON NEXS opened at GBX 109 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. Nexus Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 175 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -311.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.66.
About Nexus Infrastructure
