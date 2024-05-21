Nexus Infrastructure plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NEXS)

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nexus Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of LON NEXS opened at GBX 109 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. Nexus Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 175 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -311.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.66.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

About Nexus Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.