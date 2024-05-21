Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $97.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,403 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

