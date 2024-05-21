Thomson Reuters (TRI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2024 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $159.00 to $164.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $152.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $149.00 to $156.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $177.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $156.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $171.30 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $171.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average is $150.30. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

