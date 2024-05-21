Weiss Korea Opportunity (WKOF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.19 on June 24th

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.07) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Weiss Korea Opportunity Stock Up 1.1 %
WKOF stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £122.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,916.67. Weiss Korea Opportunity has a twelve month low of GBX 145.34 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.07.
Weiss Korea Opportunity Company Profile
