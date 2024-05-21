Weiss Korea Opportunity (WKOF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.19 on June 24th

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.07) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Stock Up 1.1 %

WKOF stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £122.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,916.67. Weiss Korea Opportunity has a twelve month low of GBX 145.34 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.07.

Get Weiss Korea Opportunity alerts:

Weiss Korea Opportunity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Weiss Asset Management LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of South Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.