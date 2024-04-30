Norden Group LLC Takes $218.15 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,212,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,149,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 35.1% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 1.85% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.27. The stock had a trading volume of 186,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,752. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.