Islay Capital Management LLC Has $969,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.01. 256,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,692. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.