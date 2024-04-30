Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. 5,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,338. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $49.54.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.