Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after buying an additional 4,011,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. 19,073,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,791,148. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.47, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

