Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 11,394 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. STF Management LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,270 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

VRTX traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $320.01 and a one year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

