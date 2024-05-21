Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,344 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 4.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $25,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:VSGX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,584 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.