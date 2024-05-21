Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $20.18 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,824 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.85. 1,764,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,851. The company has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $492.62 and its 200 day moving average is $557.92. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.72 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

