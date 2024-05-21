Davis R M Inc. Sells 51,086 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,086 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,985 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,779,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,562,000 after purchasing an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. 1,269,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,632. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

