Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 838,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

