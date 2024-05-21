Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,358 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.78. 4,886,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

