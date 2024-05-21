Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.15. 2,398,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 22,221,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

