CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.66. 384,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,726,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at $15,941,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

