Franklin Resources Inc. Has $395.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,560 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Coca-Cola worth $395,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 181,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Coca-Cola by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,478,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $269.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

