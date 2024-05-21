Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lifted by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.1% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

MRK stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $130.76. 3,713,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018,039. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $331.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

