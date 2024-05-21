Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $37.97 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 751,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,134 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $895,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $179,207,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,953,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,431,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

