Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,939 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Toll Brothers worth $21,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $8,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,522,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

