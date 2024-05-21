Seven Mile Advisory Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.36. 145,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $255.23.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

