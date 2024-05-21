Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $452.84 and last traded at $454.59. Approximately 7,383,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 43,743,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.91.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.92 and a 200-day moving average of $419.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,496.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

