Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $452.84 and last traded at $454.59. Approximately 7,383,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 43,743,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.91.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.92 and a 200-day moving average of $419.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
