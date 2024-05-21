UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $5.97 or 0.00008570 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and $1.16 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00126399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,374,354 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,383,149.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.98618554 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,406,561.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

