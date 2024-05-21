Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 17,817 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $534.05. 2,661,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,650. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $534.24. The company has a market cap of $460.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

