GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 0.1% Higher

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.25 and last traded at $161.05. 374,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,297,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $478,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

