GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 0.1% Higher

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.25 and last traded at $161.05. 374,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,297,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.95.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $478,000.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
