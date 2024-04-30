Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Cactus by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Cactus by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cactus by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cactus

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE:WHD traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. 204,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,542. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. Cactus’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.